Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Environmental Insurance Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint"), to expand into Environmental, Construction Pollution and Professional Insurance ("Environmental"). As part of the agreement, SiriusPoint's Environmental team led by Doug Stepenosky will move to Distinguished. Business will continue to be written on SiriusPoint paper per a multiyear program agreement. Claims handling on the existing book and new business will continue to be handled by the Environmental claims team. Terms and conditions were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to be working with SiriusPoint and appreciate the confidence they have shown in us," says Jason Rotman, president of Distinguished Programs. "Distinguished has ambitious plans to bring on first class underwriting teams in specialty lines, and this is the next step to achieving that goal. Doug and his team bring unparalleled expertise in the Environmental insurance space and are a welcome addition to the Distinguished team."

"This is a great solution for everyone, particularly our clients and brokers," adds Doug Stepenosky, president of Distinguished's Environmental program. "We now have all the tools to grow the business and to maintain consistency with the team and paper. We are appreciative of SiriusPoint's historical and future support and look forward to working with them for years to come."

In addition to program leader, Doug Stepenosky, the Environmental team consists of 24 professionals with a wealth of combined environmental and insurance-related experience. The program will join Distinguished's existing primary and umbrella insurance coverages designed for real estate, fine art and collectibles, community associations, hotels, and restaurants.

This is the next step in Distinguished's planned expansion and comes on the heels of last month's new Fine Art and Collectibles program announcement.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology-driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services division. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

