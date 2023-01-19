Baby Food Disruptor Once Upon a Farm Launches Fresh Baby Coolers at Wegmans Food Markets

The brand's fresh baby coolers will feature their extensive portfolio of organic, nutritious, and delicious blends for babies including their new Advanced Nutrition line

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the leading childhood nutrition brand announces today the roll-out of fresh baby coolers starting at many select Wegmans Food Markets across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Delaware. The cooler rollout will be completed in most stores by the end of Q1 2023. This strategic and significant commitment at Wegmans puts consumers first by meeting the growing demand of parents seeking fresh baby food and clean snack options for the family, while also giving retailers an edge. The baby coolers will complement Once Upon a Farm's existing assortment of organic Fruit & Veggie Blends and Dairy-Free Smoothies for toddlers and big kids available at Wegmans.

Once Upon a Farm's Advanced Nutrition Blends. Proud recipients of The Clean Label Project Purity Award and the first products to receive their First 1,000 Day Promise certification, making them best-in-class in the category. (PRNewswire)

"Fresh baby food is a fast-growing category, that's fueled by direct-to-consumer brands online. Once Upon a Farm was the first to bring fresh baby food to retail in 2016, and this expansion at Wegmans solidifies our partnership and their commitment as industry leaders to be the destination for the entire family," said Co-Founder and CEO, John Foraker. "Not only does executing fresh baby coolers create convenience and efficiency for shoppers, but it also creates incremental category growth, leading to larger and more profitable baskets. We are in position to continue to lead this initiative because of our years of experience and investment into the program. Simply put: our coolers are winning both for consumers and retailers and this is just the beginning of our fresh baby food to be in thousands of additional doors at retailers across the country."

Championing clean, nutritious food for babies and kids, Once Upon a Farm are leaders in the fresh snacking space and plans to introduce their baby coolers in thousands of stores nationally by 2024. Their product portfolio features a robust innovation pipeline that has expanded in the refrigerator section and now encompasses the first organic, frozen Plant-Rich meals geared toward encouraging self-feeding and is available to purchase online and at select retailers. Last year, Once Upon a Farm debuted their new Advanced Nutrition blends for babies which are the first products to be First 1,000 Day Promise Certified by Clean Label Project. Inspired by European regulations, the First 1,000 Day Promise is the first U.S. certification that requires heightened nutritional elements and regulation of heavy metals, toxic compounds and melamine found in baby food.

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches) or freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection– to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our organic, non-GMO, non-dairy recipes contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious snacks your entire family will love. For more information visit: www.onceuponafarmorganics.com

Media Contact:

Jane Ablaza

jane@uponafarm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Once Upon a Farm, PBC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC