Osceola Capital Expands Senior Team with Promotions and New Hire

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 -- Osceola Capital ("Osceola"), a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle-market investments in the facilities, tech-enabled, healthcare, and manufacturing services industries, today announced the promotions of Patrick Watkins to Partner and Will Newbrander to Partner & CFO. The firm also announced the addition of Kurt Schwab in the role of Vice President.

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola said, "We are excited to announce the advancement of these talented individuals who have played an integral role in Osceola's growth. Central to our success is a highly skilled and driven team and these promotions validate our model of growing senior team members and partners from within. Patrick and Will each serve important leadership roles within Osceola and we look forward to continuing a fruitful partnership with them for many more years." He added, "Kurt possesses many of the key skills, experiences, and traits that we seek in team members. We are excited to have Kurt join Osceola and are confident he makes a very strong addition to the team."

Mr. Watkins joined Osceola in 2018 as a Vice President and was later promoted to Principal. Prior to joining Osceola, he was an associate with Silver Oak Services Partners and began his career as an investment banking analyst at William Blair. Mr. Watkins sits on Osceola's investment committee and currently serves on the boards of Industry Services Co., Forward Solutions, Revelation Pharma, Tendit, and Central Medical Group. He received his B.S. degree from Miami University and his M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

Mr. Newbrander joined Osceola in 2018 as a Director. Prior to joining Osceola, he served in senior financial and leadership roles with Third Lake Capital, Silver Rock, and S Squared. Mr. Newbrander sits on Osceola's investment committee and oversees all financial and operational aspects of the firm. He holds a CPA designation and received his B.S. degree from Grove City College, his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University, and an M.S. from Columbia University.

Mr. Schwab was previously a senior associate at Cold Bore Capital and an associate within BMO Capital Markets' investment banking group. Mr. Schwab has held various roles in financial services at J.P. Morgan and Cambridge Associates and served in the U.S. Navy for six years as a supply corps officer. He received his B.S. degree from Penn State University and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

