Meet WYOS, A New Personal Care Line That Really Cares About Personal Care

WYOS's waste-free, mess-free, stress-free, travel-friendly sticks feature a unique format and clean ingredients for shiny, smooth skin and hair

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WYOS, (Write Your Own Story), launches today with five take anywhere sticks perfect to be used any day by anyone. WYOS is all about less waste, less mess and more convenience- no more leaky jars, shampoo on the shower floor, or tiny bit goop at the bottom of the bottle. The brand is inspiring its community to shine like the stars that they are and write their own story. And the brand's story goes deeper than just product; WYOS is on a mission to make the world a little kinder.

Presale is available today with limited time discounts and merchandise. To access, consumers must agree to share a POV (Pledge of Values), joining the brand in a commitment to 1) An Attitude of Gratitude, 2) A No Ghosting Guarantee and 3) Connect with Respect. For each pledge, WYOS will donate $1 (up to $50,000) to The Madhappy Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to advance the mental health conversation.

"We created WYOS because we saw whitespace not only for the products, but for the way brands interact with their communities," said Jamie Glassman, WYOS CEO and Founder. "We set out to make products that are easier to use with less waste, but also, we felt as a brand we needed to act differently and connect with our consumers where they are physically, digitally and emotionally. This is why we aren't donating based on purchase, but rather based on action, to truly have an impact.

Officially launching February 7, 2023, the WYOS product lineup features five feel-good formulas in a phenomenal format. WYOS products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with an active ingredient complex and fresh scent suitable for all skin and hair types. The collection includes:

The Clean Sweep - Gentle Face Cleanser ($20) : Mildly and effectively cleanses the skin, preserving moisture while washing away impurities leaving skin feeling fresh and clean. Gentle enough for daily use, this cleanser is safe for all skin types.

The Big Reveal - Purifying Face Mask ($24) : This no mess, easy to apply, clay face mask absorbs oil and removes impurities, leaving skin feeling smooth.

The Mane Event - Daily Shampoo ($16) : This solid, sulfate-free shampoo transforms into a rich lather to gently cleanse hair and soothe the scalp without stripping strands.

The Disappearing Act - Shaving Suds ($16) : These no-mess shaving suds leave skin feeling smooth and protect against irritation. On either wet or dry skin, simply swipe the product in circular motions to create the foaming action. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat skin dry once complete. Can be used on either the face or body.

The Shining Star - All Over Moisturizer ($24) : A waterless, transparent face and body moisturizer that melts into skin providing a poreless, glass skin look. Simply glide the product on to clean, dry skin for a dewy, healthy glow.

Celebrating individuality, self-expression and creativity, WYOS is uniquely positioned to capture the white space in the beauty industry with innovative product offerings that are powered and inspired by the voices of its community. WYOS is a personal care line that is all about choice – taking beauty beyond self-care and into community care.

"To us, WYOS is more than just a brand with amazing products," said Wendy Charland, WYOS COO and Co-Founder. "The story runs deeper. We have experienced the reality of mental health challenges and the stigma and struggles that come with them. We want WYOS to not only offer fantastic products that resonate with our consumers, but also to connect in a meaningful way with those consumers and do our part to help have a positive impact on mental health issues."

Founded by Jamie Glassman (CEO and Founder) and Wendy Charland (COO and Co-Founder), WYOS is the first brand to come to market under Glassman and Charland's beauty incubator, Gen.Create.

Find the WYOS collection and take the POV at www.wearewyos.com .

About WYOS

WYOS is a breakthrough line of waste-free, mess-free, travel-friendly personal care products delivered in a unique format and with clean ingredients. The WYOS story starts with the brand, the products, and the way they can make you feel. But the WYOS story runs deeper, it is about building a community that shares a set of values. Values that center on gratitude, accountability, and respect. Whatever your story, WYOS helps you write it.

