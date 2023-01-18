InventHelp Inventors Develop New Medication Organizer (DTI-154)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better organizer for pills, vitamins and other medications," said one of two inventors, from Ypsilanti, Mich., "so we invented the PILL PILOT. Our design could provide added safety, convenience and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an improved way to store one's medications. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder to take and refill prescriptions as needed. It also increases organization and visibility and it offers an alternative to traditional pill cases and bottles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who take various medications. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

