Brian Lamb, Managing Director and Northeast Segment Head for JPMorgan Chase, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Brian Lamb, managing director and Northeast segment head for Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. Lamb joins 12 other exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders from across North America in receiving 2023 honors. For 76 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing adversities, and who have remained committed to education and charitable efforts in their communities.

Born and raised in Midway, Florida, Mr. Lamb hails from humble beginnings. His mother worked for the Department of Corrections, and his father was a public school teacher. A gifted student, he attended Florida A&M University Developmental Research School, a K-12 laboratory school in Tallahassee and received a full athletic scholarship to play basketball at the University of South Florida. He had dreams of playing in the NBA, but an injury required him to step away from the court and onto a new path, which included earning his bachelor's degree in accounting and later an MBA.

After completing his studies, he took a job with Tampa Electric Company as a meter reader, and before long, he became the youngest director of financial services in the company's 100-year history. In 2006, Mr. Lamb became the Regional CFO for Fifth Third Bank and over 13 years held national roles leading Wealth & Asset Management, Retail, Middle Market and Business Banking. In 2020, Mr. Lamb assumed the newly created position of Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at JPMorgan Chase, where he was responsible for executing a strategy that built on the firm's existing work and further incorporated a diversity lens into how the firm developed products, served clients, supported employees and helped communities. His current role entails leading commercial banking teams in the Northeast as head of middle market banking for the region.

"Despite early setbacks, Mr. Lamb chose to use the adversity he faced as a springboard to success," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. "He channeled his passion for athletics into his career in finance, ultimately leading several institutions through periods of significant growth and change. I'm certain he will bring that same passion to the work our Association does in support of deserving young people in need."

Mr. Lamb supports many worthy organizations and causes, most notably related to education. He has given generously to his alma mater, the University of South Florida, and was Chair of the Board of Trustees. There, he spearheaded a campaign to close the graduation rate achievement gap between races and genders and also established a scholarship fund for first-generation minority and female college students. He currently serves as Chair of the Florida State University System Board of Governors. Mr. Lamb's professional and philanthropic work has resulted in the receipt of several notable awards and recognitions, including being named one of Savoy Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America, a Person of Vision by Preserve Vision Florida and inducted to the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame in 2016.

"From a young age, my parents instilled in me a belief in the power of education and the importance of giving back to others," said Mr. Lamb. "I'm thrilled to be joining this outstanding organization which will allow me to continue to pass that message on to Horatio Alger Scholars, who will undoubtedly become the leaders of the next generation."

Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives. The Association also aims to educate young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through commitment, honesty, and diligence. The scholarships are made possible through the Association thanks to the generosity of its Members, who will have collectively provided more than $245 million to 35,000 students by 2023.

"Each year, it is our utmost honor to present outstanding leaders who have displayed extraordinary perseverance in overcoming challenges with the Horatio Alger Award," said James F. Dicke II, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "Each of these incredible leaders has also shared their success with others, giving generously to important causes and communities in need. The 2023 awardees exemplify the Association's mission and are proof that the American Dream is within reach for all who seek it."

Mr. Lamb and the Member Class of 2023 will be formally inducted into the Association during the Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from March 30 through April 1, 2023. The three-day event is an annual ceremony to honor both the achievements of Members and National Scholars, who will have multiple opportunities to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $16 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,600 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $259 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

