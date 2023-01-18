The English Language Arts program from Benchmark Education Company received top ratings from EdReports using their newest v1.5 Review Tools for Grades K–5.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational publisher Benchmark Education Company (BEC) has announced that its core English Language Arts program, Benchmark Advance ©2022, received an "all-green" rating from EdReports for Grades K–5. A "green" rating is the highest band of scoring awarded by the independent, nonprofit, and highly respected curriculum reviewer. The "green" scores for Benchmark Advance ©2022 indicate that the program meets expectations in every Gateway, or specific area measured by EdReports, for Grades K–5. In reviewing the program, EdReports used its new version 1.5 Review Tools.

Benchmark Advance ©2022 Receives "All-Green" in All Gateways for Grades K–5 Using EdReports' Newest v1.5 Review Tools

In its review of Benchmark Advance ©2022, EdReports measured the following Gateways: Text Quality & Complexity and Alignment to Standards; Building Knowledge with Texts, Vocabulary, and Tasks; and Usability. The review found strong evidence to support all three Gateways in Grades K–5.

Benchmark Advance ©2022 is a knowledge-based program that aligns with state standards and Science of Reading research, and provides a cohesive structure for the development of literacy skills and content knowledge. It is designed to empower students to build skills within and across grades; to expand both general and academic vocabulary in support of reading, writing, and constructive conversation; and to provide inclusive resources that meet the needs of each learner through culturally responsive content. Benchmark Adelante ©2023 is also available as a parallel and fully equitable program alongside Benchmark Advance ©2022.

"EdReports' objective and independent reviews offer educators and communities essential information to help them make important curriculum decisions," BEC founder and CEO Tom Reycraft said. "The all-green rating for Grades K–5 further conveys the effectiveness of Benchmark Advance ©2022 and our commitment to cutting-edge literacy resources of the highest quality that advance knowledge, growth, and achievement."

ABOUT BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY

Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is a leading publisher of core, supplemental, and intervention literacy and language resources in English and Spanish. BEC is also a provider of exceptional professional development to educators.

Founded in 1998, BEC is an innovative publisher that offers equally rigorous and engaging digital, print, and hybrid learning materials in effective and research-validated programs that support and empower each unique learner to grow and achieve. BEC's content-rich and authentic texts offer instruction in close reading and analysis, multiple perspectives, and authentic literature that reflects the individuality of every student in each diverse classroom and gives them the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an equally dynamic world.

BEC is committed to partnering with teachers to provide the best for all students through resources of exceptional quality, world-class professional development, and effective and dedicated support for educators.

