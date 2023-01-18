Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 51 CIRA Certification Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2022, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Timothy Ahlberg

Riveron Consulting, LLC

Chicago, IL

John Auyeung

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP

New York, NY

Erik Bell

Alvarez & Marsal

Dallas, TX

Britton Bissett

Alvarez & Marsal

Houston, TX

M. Wyatt Branson

Paladin

Chicago, IL

Madison Brown

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Bruno Carbonari

FTI Consulting

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Scott Cockerham*

AlixPartners, LLP

Houston, TX

Rebecca Coleman

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Kenneth Ehrler

M3 Partners

New York, NY

Adam Frenkel

Alvarez & Marsal

Houston, TX

Michael Fussman*

Baker Tilly US

Milwaukee, WI

Matthew Gates

AlixPartners, LLP

Los Angeles, CA

Roger Gorog

SierraConstellation Partners

Los Angeles, CA

Joan Hadeed

Stapleton Group

San Diego, CA

Matthew Hauser

Grant Thornton

Chicago, IL

Chase Hood

Riveron Consulting, LLC

Houston, TX

Conor Jackson

GLC Advisors & Co., LLC

New York, NY

Stanley Jackson

Tax Squad LLC

Olympia Fields, IL

Alex Johnson

Cortland Valuation Group, Inc.

Washington, DC

David Johnson

Sherwood Partners Inc.

Manhattan Beach, CA

Dave Katz

FTI Consulting

Houston, TX

Jamie Keys

PA Consulting

Quarryville, PA

Hyejin Kim

FTI Consulting

Westbury, NY

Rich Kline

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Logan Laposta

Alvarez & Marsal

Dallas, TX

Edward Li

Mizuho Americas

San Francisco, CA

Yan Lin

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

New York, NY

Casey Moran

RSM US LLP

Hartford, CT

Clare Moylan

Gibbins Advisors

Nashville, TN

Joshua Nahas

Wolf Capital Advisors

New York, NY

Joshua Noble

Riveron Consulting, LLC

New York, NY

Brian Oatway

Ernst & Young LLP

Seattle, WA

Minesh Patel

RPA Advisors 

River Edge, NJ

Lucas Porter

Ankura Consulting Group

Sandy, UT

Jennifer Quinlan

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Adam Rapacki

LyondellBasell

Houston, TX

Daniel Reddin

UC Berkeley

Berkeley, CA

Thiago Rodrigues

FTI Consulting

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Adam Saltzman

FTI Consulting

New York, NY

Milena Sandeen

AlixPartners, LLP

Houston, TX

J. Bradley Sargent

The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC

Chicago, IL

Mark Sidorenkov

Alvarez & Marsal

Phoenix, AZ

Matthew Sonnier

Quarter North Energy

Houston, TX

James Spencer

The Sargent Consulting Group, LLC

Chicago, IL

Jamie Strohl

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

Sean Tanner

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC

Tucson, AZ

Thora Thoroddsen

AlixPartners, LLP

Dallas, TX

Kirsten Turnbull

AlixPartners, LLP

New York, NY

Anne Vanderkamp

AlixPartners, LLP

Chicago, IL

Rahul Yenumula

AlixPartners, LLP

Hamilton, NJ

*Also holder of CDBV certification

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

