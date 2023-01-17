Sitetracker Creates New Corporate Development and Strategy Team to Accelerate Growth Across Multiple Avenues

Company's recent financing round provides foundation for significant expansion

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, has created a new team focused both on organic and inorganic growth, including acquisitions, partnerships, and other commercial opportunities. The new Corporate Development and Strategy unit will take advantage of Sitetracker's recent Series D financing to identify all of these growth vectors globally that will advance the company's scale in energy and telecom markets, as well as new growth in complementary industries and adjacent software products.

Two new executives have joined Sitetracker to serve as the initial foundation for the effort. Both are experienced business development leaders with proven track records of success in devising high-growth initiatives on behalf of technology, energy, and financial services companies.

John Hanna will lead the effort as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, reporting to Sitetracker CEO Giuseppe Incitti . John is a tenured executive with 20+ years of experience as an investor, operator, and investment banker across the energy, energy, technology, and software industries. His experience spans cross-functional leadership roles including President, CFO, Board Director, Managing Director/Group Head at firms including Broadscale Acquisition Corp., Hepco Capital, Atlas Growth Partners, Deutsche Bank and UBS.

Matt Kim will join as Corporate Development Manager after also working in operations, investing, and investment banking roles. Matt's previous work experience includes roles at Coinbase, Freeman Spogli & Co., and RBC Capital Markets.

"To date, Sitetracker's stellar growth rate has been completely organic and derived through product innovation, geographic expansion, and customer-oriented service delivery, all underpinned by the support of our investors who continue to demonstrate confidence in our business," said Sitetracker CEO Giuseppe Incitti. "Now that we've established market leadership in deployment operations management and have substantial resources, talent, geographic reach, and an unparalleled customer base, we are focused on scaling to meet the vast market opportunity. This includes growth through acquisitions, new partnerships, and new markets. John and Matt's expertise will help drive Sitetracker's future."

"The combination of supportive, high-impact investors, already proven product leadership, and the tailwinds of software adoption in the telecom and energy industries will position Sitetracker to be a substantially larger platform in the coming years," Hanna said. "I am excited to join Sitetracker's mission to deliver broader, more equitable and affordable data and energy across the globe, and I am confident we have the human capital and customer value proposition to execute on that mission. I look forward to working with the Sitetracker team, customers, investors, and other stakeholders as we collectively tackle our ambitious goals."



Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings.

