Sanofi Selects THREAD as Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Provider

CARY, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, the leading technology and consulting service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), announced today its five-year collaboration with innovative global health care company, Sanofi. THREAD will serve as the sole provider of unified decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) technology for Sanofi's Integrated Patient Platform (IPP), part of its global Act4Patients program.

Sanofi selected THREAD to support its enterprise-wide commitment to reshape its clinical research programs around technology with the power to improve diversity, inclusion, and accessibility for patients. THREAD's technology and services enable flexible, patient-centric, and inclusive clinical trials by providing an interconnected and uniform digital experience for patients, investigators, and sites across their clinical trials journey. By leveraging THREAD's configurable platform and global reach, Sanofi can conduct studies globally and improve access by customizing trial design to align with research participant and site needs.

Sanofi commissioned its ACT4Patients program to fundamentally reimagine clinical research across the development continuum to enable broader patient access to clinical research through technology and innovative research approaches. Sanofi chose THREAD as its sole collaborator under its Integrated Patient Platform to help drive this digital transformation, support the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, and accelerate the clinical development timeline.

"At Sanofi, patients are at the heart of everything we do – and that includes helping them to participate in clinical trials. We are excited to partner with THREAD as we pursue our vision of transforming clinical research through the lens of the patient," said Sanofi's Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Sciences & Operations Lionel Bascles. "This collaboration will enhance our efforts to connect and engage patients and investigators as we continue on our mission to decentralize clinical trials and extend these life-changing opportunities to more patients across the world."

"THREAD's technology platform is transforming clinical research through its ability to increase efficiencies, improve patient engagement, and most importantly, enable patients who previously did not have access to studies to participate in them," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "We are honored that Sanofi selected THREAD to support its bold and industry-leading commitment to put patients at the center of all their studies through its ACT4Patients Program."

About THREAD

THREAD® is the industry-leading decentralized research platform enabling studies for everyone, everywhere. The uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services, help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, THREAD supports studies to be patient centered, accessible, and efficient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a Leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and Positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

