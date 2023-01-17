Piston Group Appoints New General Counsel

DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Group today announced the appointment of Rosana Moura Garbacik as general counsel. In her role, Garbacik will be responsible for coordinating the overall legal affairs of the company, including direct support of internal constituents and interfacing with external counsel as required by the business.

"Rosana's diverse background and legal experience with Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs, especially in risk mitigation and international business transactions, will be a key contributor to our continued strategic growth in North America and abroad," said Johnson.

Garbacik comes to Piston Group with 15 years of North American and Latin American experience. She was previously corporate counsel for Yazaki North America Inc., where she was responsible for negotiating a multitude of contracts including supply, sales, vendor service, IT, license and other general corporate agreements with varying degrees of complexity and risks in the North America and Central America regions. Garbacik also provided strategic legal support and guidance on various transactional, corporate, employment, regulatory and compliance matters for all business teams.

Prior to Yazaki, she was lead counsel and board secretary at Sodecia North America Inc. In this role, Garbacik was a member of the company's investment committee and also provided support and counsel to all legal actions including corporate governance, finance, commercial, civil, litigation, contracts, immigration, labor, employment and legal compliance.

Garbacik's extensive legal career also includes serving as an attorney for Stacer PLC; judicial intern to Judge Avern Cohn, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan; and legal extern for the National Labor Relations Board among others.

She also served as a summer associate for Hogan Lovells in Mexico City, Mexico, and as a judge's attorney, Court of Appeals of the State of Goias, Goiania, Brazil.

Garbacik earned a Juris Doctor and Masters of Laws degree from Wayne State University.

About Piston Group

Piston Group, comprised of Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and newly acquired A Lava & Son Co., is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

