PAM Health Announces Plans to Build New Hospital in North Tampa Region

ENOLA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health has announced plans to build a new 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Wesley Chapel is located north of Tampa, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation.

(PRNewsfoto/Post Acute Medical) (PRNewswire)

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wesley Chapel will offer inpatient and outpatient care and feature a team of medical experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury, and medically complex conditions.

Construction on the 60,000-square-foot, two-story hospital will begin in early 2023. The hospital will begin serving patients in early 2024.

PAM Health currently operates PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Sarasota and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Jacksonville, both long-term acute care hospitals serving critically ill patients with complex medical conditions. In addition, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tavares will open in January, and PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter will open this spring.

"We continue to expand our services throughout Florida as we identify the need for the type of high-quality, patient-focused care that PAM Health is known for," said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PAM Health. "The Tampa area is a vibrant, growing area. We look forward to offering a new level of rehabilitation care to patients in the greater Tampa region with our goal always being to help them achieve optimal outcomes."

Once complete, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wesley Chapel will employ approximately 120 people.

PAM HEALTH (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides specialty healthcare services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals and physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 17 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research.

Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PAM Health