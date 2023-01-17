SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MindsDB is the leading and fastest growing open source applied machine learning (ML) platform in the world. The company today announced it has been named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in the report titled "Cool Vendors in Data-Centric AI" by Analyst(s): Svetlana Sicular, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sumit Agarwal, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Anthony Mullen.

MindsDB Named in the 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Data-Centric AI report

The Gartner Cool vendor report focuses on lesser-known emerging vendors or service providers that offer unique solutions. According to the report, "Business stakeholders can think of predictions as transactional data, available in (almost) real-time without additional, usually complex, effort of requirements gathering and application development."

"Using MindsDB Cloud to bring machine learning to Rize has been a game-changer. When I started exploring ML, it seemed like I'd need six months of experimentation, model training and building out pipelines to productionize." said Macgill Davis, CTO Rize. "By using MindsDB Cloud to train and auto-deploy models directly from my database, I saved months of work and many thousands of dollars."

About MindsDB

MindsDB helps anyone use the power of machine learning to ask predictive questions of their data and receive accurate answers from it. MindsDB was founded in 2017 by Adam Carrigan (COO) and Jorge Torres (CEO) and is backed with over $7.6M in seed funding from Walden Catalyst Ventures, YCombinator, OpenOcean, the venture fund launched by the creators of MySQL and MariaDB, SpeedInvest, and the University of California Berkeley SkyDeck fund. MindsDB is also a graduate of YCombinators recent Winter batch and was recognized as one of America's most promising AI companies by Forbes. To see how MindsDB can help you visit www.mindsdb.com or follow us @MindsDB.

