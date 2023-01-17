MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE TO AIR 10 GAMES ON SIRIUSXM

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) and SiriusXM announced a 10-game regular season broadcast package will air nationwide on SiriusXM every Friday night from January 20 through March 24. MASL games will air on SiriusXM's dedicated soccer channel, SiriusXM FC (channel 157).

Listen to the Major Arena Soccer League on SiriusXM FC Channel 157 every Friday night. (PRNewswire)

The Major Arena Soccer League represents some of the best professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.

MASL made its debut on SiriusXM last year with the radio broadcast of the 2-game MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals between the San Diego Sockers and the Florida Tropics.

SiriusXM FC features an extensive schedule of live matches from the Premier League, Major League Soccer, NWSL, UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and more. In addition to live match broadcasts, SiriusXM FC offers listeners a daily soccer talk programming lineup featuring players, coaches, executives and journalists from the U.S. and abroad including Jason Davis, Ray Hudson, Rodney Marsh, Tony Meola, Tom Rennie, Tommy Smyth, Charlie Stillitano, Eric Wynalda and others.

SiriusXM FC is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

SiriusXM FC will also begin airing MASL Monday, a weekly 30-minute MASL audio show, every Monday at 10 pm ET beginning January 23.

"For the MASL, this is a significant broadcast relationship," according to MASL President of Communications/Media, JP Dellacamera. "Our fans nationwide will be able to listen in every Friday night to one of our games on SiriusXM in their car or wherever they are on the SXM App. We can't wait for the first game to air and for new fans to hear our game."

Catch these games on SiriusXM –

Friday, January 20 – Kansas City Comets v St. Louis Ambush (8:35 pm ET)

Friday, January 27 – Baltimore Blast v Harrisburg Heat (7:35 pm ET)

Friday, February 3 – Mesquite Outlaws v San Diego Sockers (10:35 pm ET)

Friday, February 10 – Milwaukee Wave v St. Louis Ambush (8:35 pm ET)

Friday, February 17 - St. Louis Ambush v Milwaukee Wave (7:35 pm ET)

Friday, February 24 - Utica City FC v Harrisburg Heat (7:35 pm ET)

Friday, March 3 - Kansas City Comets v Baltimore Blast (7:35 pm ET)

Friday, March 10 – Utica City FC v Harrisburg Heat (7:35 pm ET)

Friday, March 17 - Harrisburg Heat v St. Louis Ambush (8:35 pm ET)

Friday, March 24 – Empire Strykers v San Diego Sockers (10:35 pm ET)

For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live visit Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season's games.

