EVERTREE INSURANCE ACQUIRES MICHIGAN-BASED PROVISION INSURANCE GROUP

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance ("Evertree"), an omni-channel property and casualty insurance distribution platform is pleased to announce the acquisition of Provision Insurance Group, a Michigan-based independent insurance brokerage firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome all 44 employees, including 20 producers, onto the Evertree Platform," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO of Evertree. "Britton Steele has done a tremendous job building a first-class organization, with a particularly strong track record in acquiring and developing top talent. We look forward to integrating Provision onto the Evertree platform and further accelerate our ability to build the tools and technology that help in creating a better client experience."

"We are excited to partner with Alex and the Evertree team, who share our vision in delivering the high-quality technology and resources that benefit our agents and clients nationwide," said Britton Steele, Founder and CEO of Provision. "This acquisition is a testament to the value of the Provision platform and strength of our incredible team."

The acquisition of Provision follows Evertree's acquisition of Frankfort, Illinois-based Gnade Insurance Group, previously announced on December 9, 2022.

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled insurance platform specializing in personal lines that is focused on building the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop and deploy productivity enhancing technology, recruit, and train new agents, and to identify, close and fully integrate strategic acquisitions.

Evertree was founded in 2022 by insurance industry veteran Alex Tuff and received a significant investment from Integrum Holdings, an innovative private investment firm, whose senior team has led successful investments in Pure, USI, and Alliant, amongst others. Ursula Burns, a founder of Integrum, is Chairwoman of Evertree's Board of Directors.

About Provision

Provision Insurance Group was founded in 2013 as an independent insurance platform focused on selling primarily personal lines (auto, home) and small commercial insurance products. Provision currently serves over 13,000+ clients and 20,000+ active policies. Provision has offices in Bingham Farms and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

