California-based Wholesaler Wine Warehouse to Join Breakthru Beverage Group

Major west coast expansion bolsters Breakthru's footprint

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire California-based Wine Warehouse, further expanding the company's footprint to the largest U.S. beverage alcohol market. Once the deal is completed, which is expected this spring, Wine Warehouse will join the Breakthru Beverage family and begin to integrate many of the company's resources and capabilities to enhance service to partners and grow the California market.

"We intend to make significant investments and be a competitive force in the market," said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. "Breakthru has built a consistent and scalable business that makes us a very attractive partner to both suppliers and customers nationwide. We will bring a consumer-led approach as we unite the expertise of the California team with the culture, scale and capabilities that Breakthru can provide to grow the business."

Wine Warehouse is a multi-generational, family-owned and -operated, wholesale distributor of fine wine, beer and spirits for California. The company was established in 1973 by passionate wine collectors Bob and Jim Myerson and successfully expanded to be the third largest wholesaler in California, and a top ten wholesaler in the country. The move is Breakthru's third acquisition in the last year following Major Brands in Missouri and J.J. Taylor in Minnesota.

"The dynamics of the industry are changing and the momentum we have makes this an ideal time to begin the next chapter with Breakthru. We know they will invest in growing the business, bring innovations to the market and use their strong relationships and expertise to distinguish us among both the suppliers and customers we serve," said James P. Myerson, Wine Warehouse Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

Bené added, "We are committed to maintaining the existing strong leadership team in California and have the utmost confidence that they will continue to deliver as a strong marketplace option on behalf of our supplier and customer partners."

Breakthru will use its expertise and financial strength to make investments that expand and improve the Wine Warehouse customer and consumer-focused strategies. Wine Warehouse has a premium wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverage portfolio that aligns well with Breakthru's national supplier partners and has upside growth potential across the market and all channels. The transaction is expected to close this spring and is subject to usual and customary closing conditions.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

About Wine Warehouse

Wine Warehouse was founded in 1973 and is a multi-generational, family-owned and -operated, wholesale distributor of fine wine, beer and spirits for California. When the company began it represented nearly half of all wineries in Napa and was the first statewide distributor. Through acquisition, the company expanded to craft beer and artisanal spirits and today boasts an exceptional portfolio in one of the most sophisticated and demanding markets in the country.

