GrayMatter Accelerates Industrial Intelligence Platform with Ohio System Integrator Strategic Merger

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatter is excited to announce the expansion of its Industrial Intelligence Platform of premiere industrial technology solution providers with the strategic merger of Columbus, Ohio-based Phantom Technical Services, Inc.

"Expanding GrayMatter's presence in the industrial automation space is a big priority," said GrayMatter CEO James Gillespie. "Phantom's exceptional reputation gives an unfair advantage to our automation and control solutions that our customers are demanding."

Phantom Technical Services is the third system integrator to join GrayMatter's family of industrial technology brands since 2020.

E-Merge Systems, Inc., of Richmond, Va., joined GrayMatter in December 2020. HTSE, Inc. of Kalamazoo, Mich., joined in August 2022.

All three recent mergers are part of a long-term strategy that recognizes industrial companies have a pressing need to fill talent gaps, optimize production with advanced analytics and protect plants and remote assets from cybersecurity threats.

With the addition of Phantom, GrayMatter has nearly 200 employees working in the U.S., Canada, India and elsewhere.

Phantom Technical Services has built an outstanding reputation in the food & beverage, automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), metals and discrete manufacturing industries. Phantom specializes in control system design, UL 508A panel builds, controls automation, process & batching, SCADA & MES and data analytics.

"GrayMatter's expertise and comprehensive suite of offerings fits in very well with the growing cyber and analytics demands our customers are facing," said Phantom President William Yates.

About GrayMatter

GrayMatter is a technology consulting company that curates and implements digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for industrial companies and organizations. Some of the biggest, industrial companies in the world lean on GrayMatter to protect and connect their critical assets to their teams so that every operator is empowered to be the best operator. For more information, please visit https://graymattersystems.com.

About Phantom Technical

Phantom Technical Services has earned an outstanding reputation in the Food & Beverage, Specialty Chemical, Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Metals and Discrete Manufacturing Industries for delivering high-quality solutions to our customers.

Phantom's goal is to be a trusted advisor and to deliver systems that are on time, on budget, and use the appropriate level of technology to meet your specific needs. Our team of project managers, engineers and technicians are empowered with flexibility and responsiveness to meet your goals and objectives. At Phantom Technical Services, our staff is held to the highest level of integrity and ethical business conduct, and will always treat our customers, vendors and fellow co-workers with respect, honesty and fairness.

