Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Updates Industry About Future Minerals Forum 2023 (FMF 2023)

In just its second year, FMF has become a 'must attend' event on the global minerals and metals calendar

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) today announced final details about the second Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place from January 10-12th at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Organizers have announced that the event comes under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The first FMF attracted more than 7,500 in-person and virtual delegates from more than 50 countries, who heard from 150 industry leaders. Based on current registrations, FMF 2023 promises to deliver even more, with attendance expected to exceed 13,000, and with delegates coming from 130 countries to hear from over 200 world-class speakers.

FMF was designed as a 'one-stop-shop' that shines a spotlight on the emerging mining super-region that stretches from Africa through to Central Asia. It brings together global minerals and metals industry leaders, including governments, investors, explorers and operators from around the world.

Highlights of the upcoming three-day event include a Ministerial Roundtable, and the conference itself attended by 60 high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector.

The Ministerial Roundtable seeks to build consensus about the future of the mining super-region that includes Africa and West and Central Asia, and the region's role in the global minerals and metals industry.

FMF 2023 also will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions.

New this year, FMF has added a number of features requested by attendees from last year, including an Industry and Technology Exhibition and the Saudi Pavilion, a multi-media, interactive stand designed to help investors and operators navigate the journey from interest through to investment, exploration and operation.

Speaking about the FMF's new features, His Excellency Al-Mudaifer said: "We are thrilled with the industry response to the Exhibition and expect that it will be a very busy area within the event. We also are grateful to all of the key catalysts in Saudi Arabia's government, who have partnered to create this Pavilion. It will make it simpler for prospective investors to gather information and insights, and start the process of investing in minerals and metals in the Kingdom."

