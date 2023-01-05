InventHelp Inventor Develops Driver-Controlled Message Display System (TRO-772)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I thought there could be a better way to clearly communicate with other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians while on the road," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the THANK YOU DRIVER. My versatile design would be readily adaptable to ever-changing situations and it could help to prevent miscommunications."

The patent-pending invention provides an electronic message display system for the front or rear window of a vehicle. In doing so, it enables the driver to communicate with other motorists or pedestrians. As a result, it enhances communication, convenience and safety and it can be used to ask for help, warn of a hazard, display a thought, advertise, etc. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, businesses with vehicles, rideshare drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-772, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

