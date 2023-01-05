THE ICONIC MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW RETURNS TO NYC BRINGING #VINTAGEFORALL TO NEW YORK ON FEBRUARY 3RD AND 4TH

The world's largest collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, and textiles is back with new dealers, new collections, and new partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Vintage Show, New York City's most iconic and prestigious vintage show, announced today the dates of the first of three Manhattan Vintage Shows for 2023. The first show will kick off the year on Friday, February 3rd, and Saturday, February 4th, featuring the greatest collection of vintage clothing, accessories, and antique textiles assembled under one roof. Held at Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street, the show is open to the public, and advance tickets can be purchased online .

The Manhattan Vintage Show, the largest collection of vintage clothing, jewelry and textiles, returns to NYC Feb 3-4 .

Led by creative entrepreneurs and owners of Manhattan Vintage Show, Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer, the February show will mark the couple's first full year spearheading it since acquiring the show in 2022. Their commitment to a seamless and all-inclusive shopping experience will be at the forefront, with on-site custom tailoring services by Alternew, dealers focused on upcycling vintage fashions into new designs, and one-of-a-kind pieces from museum collections and estate sales. The 90+ dealers will also include new collections and vendors with a focus on workwear and menswear from the 1990s and early 2000s.

"This has been an incredible year in which vintage fashion has become increasingly adopted, shopped, and worn by a larger audience than ever before," said Amy Abrams, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, the parent company of the Manhattan Vintage Show. "The opportunity to take a beloved, time-honored New York City institution and bring fresh perspective and awareness to it couldn't come at a better time."

Abrams and Glimer's passion for vintage as a business has endured for over 20 years and stems from a shared love of travel, exploration, and experiencing different cultures. This duo of visionary entrepreneurs believes in the power and talent of local artisans and creators, which has driven their relationships with vintage dealers all over the world. They founded Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase in Brooklyn for makers and creators, in 2003, followed by Regeneration, a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, in 2021. Manhattan Vintage Show joined their portfolio in 2022.

"Manhattan Vintage Show is the ultimate place where creative self-expression through vintage fashion takes place in an environment that is electric and welcoming," says Ronen Glimer, co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises. "At the forefront of everything we do is a desire to create memorable experiences for everyone who walks through the door whether, for the first time or the fiftieth time, this is about delight."

FEBRUARY MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW | www.manhattanvintage.com | @thevintageshow

Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, NYC 10011

Early Access Admission: 2/3, 12-1 PM

General Admission: 2/3, 1-7 PM and 2/4, 11 AM-6 PM

Eventbrite Tickets:

UPCOMING SHOW DATES

February 3 & 4

April 14 & 15

October 20 & 21

ABOUT SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in NYC, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's current portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and the Manhattan Vintage Show.

