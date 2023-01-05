16 Handles Partners with Aladdin the Musical to Bring New Flavor to Stores

New York City's Beloved Soft Serve Brand to Offer New Flavor Inspired by Broadway Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aladdin the Musical and 16 Handles are keeping the magic alive this year by celebrating a new collaborative flavor launch this January. Introducing Aladdin's Three Berry Magical Wishes, a limited-edition artisan frozen yogurt with a mesmerizing purple swirl! Get ready for an adventure with this delicious blend of strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

16 Handles (PRNewswire)

Aladdin the Musical's collaboration with 16 Handles will give audiences the chance to step outside the New Amsterdam Theatre and continue the celebration by visiting a local 16 Handles shop to indulge in Aladdin's Three Berry Magical Wishes flavor with family and friends. Additionally, 16 Handles will be launching an Instagram giveaway on January 9th to win a date night that includes Broadway show tickets and $250 in 16 Handles' gift cards.

"We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with Aladdin the Musical and are looking forward to welcoming all Aladdin fans into our stores," said CEO Neil Hershman. "Aladdin's Three Berry Magical Wishes is the perfect flavor to celebrate the magic of Aladdin and satisfy any sweet tooth after the show."

The well-known dessert brand is excited to partner with yet another Broadway show. In past years, 16 Handles has also collaborated with the Tony-Award winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen to launch the Blue Raspberry Sorbet in honor of the show's last summer on Broadway. Partnering with Aladdin the Musical this year is sure to be another hit with New York's Broadway fans.

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

To learn more about 16 Handles and franchise opportunities, please visit 16handles.com.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

