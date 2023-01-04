Sphera Marks a Decade as a Market Leader in EHS Software in Independent Analyst Report

The 2023 Green Quadrant EHS Software report sees Sphera receiving top scores for ESG and sustainability management, as well as air emissions management

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has been recognized as a market leader in the 2023 Green Quadrant EHS Software report by Verdantix, a leading independent research and advisory firm.

Sphera was awarded the highest score amongst the 23 vendors assessed for ESG and sustainability management

The Green Quadrant EHS Software report aims to help organizations better understand the market evolution of the EHS software ecosystem by providing a detailed, fact-based comparison of the most prominent environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform vendors. Sphera has consistently secured a top spot in the Leaders quadrant in the Green Quadrant EHS Software Report since Verdantix launched it in 2012 and has gained especially strong market momentum the past two years. The 2023 report highlights Sphera's comprehensive offerings and out-of-the-box capabilities and points to Sphera's experience serving large multinational firms and functionality across EHS, ESG, operational risk management (ORM) and product stewardship as key considerations for businesses seeking a robust EHS software solution.

Sphera was awarded the highest score amongst the 23 vendors assessed for ESG and sustainability management for supporting target setting at various organizational levels, sustainability program management and advanced forecasting and trend finding. Sphera also scored high for these capabilities in the inaugural Verdantix Carbon Management Green Quadrant report that was released earlier this year. The Green Quadrant EHS Software report points to Sphera's "wealth of net zero performance metrics available out of the box and can identify correlations between metrics using the AI-powered SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability Trend Finder feature" as a key strength. The report also notes that Sphera was one of only a few of the assessed providers to be accredited by the CDP and certified by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

In the area of GHG emissions management, Sphera received a perfect score for its robust offering that facilitates data collection and data checks for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data. The report explains, "Users can report against GHG regulations globally through an array of out-of-the-box reporting templates and a comprehensive library of emission factors from both public sources and the firm's proprietary Managed Life Cycle Assessment Content (formerly GaBi database), which provides more than 15,000 data sets." Earlier this year, the Blackstone Group, one of the largest private equity firms in the world and Sphera's investor, integrated Sphera's carbon accounting solutions into its emissions reduction program, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 15% across a number of Blackstone's portfolio companies.

Sphera received the top score for air emissions management. As noted in the report, "Air emissions are enabled via a robust calculation engine and formula builder, which includes access to troubleshooting tools." Additionally, the report emphasizes that "more than 1,800 customers have selected Sphera to manage their air and related emissions, reflecting the firm's ability to meet regulatory demands across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the EU and the U.K."

"We are very honored to be continually recognized by Verdantix as a leader in EHS software," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "Sphera is committed to enabling businesses globally to manage and mitigate risk and achieve their ESG ambitions, and we're proud to be acknowledged for the robust capabilities that our software solutions provide. Bringing innovative solutions to market that allow organizations to have a holistic view of their ESG performance and risk profile—thus enabling them to make better business decisions and mitigate risk—is critical to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

"Verdantix finds that customers are increasingly seeking to eradicate the data silos that have historically existed between EHS and adjacent functions," said Verdantix Industry Analyst, Chris Sayers. "Firms intent on deploying a comprehensive environmental management platform that combines functionality across EHS, ESG, ORM and product stewardship should ascertain the value of leveraging Sphera."

