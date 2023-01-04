Shobha® Salons Bring Hairless Happiness to Manhattan's Midtown East Neighborhood

The grand opening of Shobha's newest salon location promises to deliver New Yorkers a signature hair removal experience they can't find anywhere else.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 20 years of high-end brow design, sanitary sugaring/waxing and a long history of safe, effective laser hair removal, Shobha has debuted a new Midtown East location at 962 Third Ave (at 57th St).

The sprawling, multi-level space offers clients a one-stop-shop for all their hair removal needs, plus a curated selection of hair removal and skincare products. Appointments and walk-ins are both welcome, and a variety of service packages and client promotions are available to get even more bang for your buck. As a bonus, the welcoming environment of soothing gray tones with fun pops of the brand's signature orange is a refreshing departure from the clinical feel of traditional med spas.

"As with all our locations, the new Midtown East salon will continue to raise the bar on the hair removal experience, keeping in mind Shobha's core values and constant goal of providing high-quality, safe and efficient services in an educational and welcoming environment. We understand hair removal is a personal choice and an intimate one, so we strive for every visit to be a happy and positive experience for everyone," says Shobha Tummala, Founder and CEO of Shobha.

About Shobha

Since opening in 2001, Shobha has been a leading destination for hair removal, best known for consistent quality and a true desire to connect with their clients. Shobha's three existing NYC and two DC-area salons have earned many accolades from the media and beauty industry, including "best brow treatments" by Allure and "Best Bikini Wax" by New York Magazine. Their exclusive line of safe and effective pre-care, aftercare and gentle at-home hair removal products has been loved by devoted clientele for decades and is featured in all Shobha locations.

More information can be found at www.myshobha.com.

