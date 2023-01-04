Mapbox and Toyota Motor Europe partner to launch Cloud Navigation for the Yaris, Yaris Cross and Aygo X vehicles

New partnership offers drivers connected cloud services, ensuring always-on navigation to make journeys time efficient and safer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox , the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications, announced a partnership with Toyota Motor Europe to offer Cloud Navigation powered by Mapbox Dash . For the first time, the European models Yaris, Yaris Cross, and Aygo X vehicles will provide Toyota customers moment-by-moment information and make driver journeys more time efficient, trouble-free and safe. In addition to lane-level navigation, drivers have access to parking search including real-time parking availability, speed limit and speed camera warnings. In an upcoming pilot, Toyota drivers can pay for parking and fuel from the convenience of their infotainment system.

Mapbox Dash, a Software as a Service (SaaS) product, combines the company's platform capabilities in navigation, search and visualization, and traffic data. The SaaS form factor enables car makers to leverage the customizability of the Mapbox platform while minimizing the need for engineering resources. Mapbox Dash is built on the cloud-based Mapbox platform that enables automobile manufacturers to launch complex in-car integrations in as little as 3 to 6 months, rather than the typical 12 to 36 months. Instead of data and a user interface (UI) that ages with the vehicle, customers who purchase vehicles from Toyota Motor Europe with Mapbox Dash will always be using up-to-date data from the cloud. In addition, their vehicles will receive feature updates to continuously optimize the user experience (UX) throughout its lifetime. Mapbox Dash enables a Toyota-branded experience specific to the vehicle that delights drivers.

Toyota Motor Europe customers are now able to purchase Yaris, Yaris Cross , and Aygo X vehicles with navigation that delivers fresh and accurate map data, as well as an easy-to-use UI for the daily commute and road tripping, all powered by Mapbox.

Mapbox Dash enables Toyota Motor Europe to deliver a branded and personalized in-car navigation system that runs directly on the car's large-screen infotainment system without requiring drivers to plug in their mobile device.

Mapbox Dash enables continuous traffic updates, daily updates to the base map and continuous software updates to Yaris, Yaris Cross , and Aygo X vehicles. This includes fuel and parking payments in select cities and countries.

Alex Barth, Vice President of Automotive and Mobility, Mapbox

"Mapbox automotive partners and their customers are each unique in terms of their priorities and feature preferences, but they all have one desired outcome in common: a personalized driver experience that increases safety and convenience. We enable auto manufacturers globally to deliver both safety and a differentiated in-vehicle experience that is an extension of their brand."

Serkan Karaman, Head of Planning, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor Europe

"Our goal is to provide our customers with personalized driving experiences beyond their expectations. With this goal in mind, in our transformation journey to a mobility company, software, data and connected technologies will play a major role. To accelerate this journey, we are very much aware that it is crucial to have collaborations with digital native companies. With this spirit, we are very excited to partner closely with Mapbox to deliver a modern and always up to date navigation experience that is Toyota branded and enables continuous enhancements in line with the true nature of a digital product."

About Toyota Motor Europe

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) oversees the wholesale sales and marketing of Toyota, GR (Gazoo Racing) and Lexus vehicles and parts and accessories, as well as Toyota's European manufacturing and engineering operations. Toyota directly employs over 25,000 people and has invested over EUR 11 billion in Europe since 1990. Its eight European manufacturing plants are located in Portugal, the UK, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey. Today, there are approximately 16.5 million Toyota, GR and Lexus vehicles on European roads, whose drivers are supported by a network of 28 National Marketing and Sales Companies and around 2,800 retail sales outlets in 53 countries (EU, UK, EFTA countries + Russia, Israel, Turkey and other Eastern European countries). In 2021, TME sold 1,076,300 vehicles in Europe for a 6.4% market share. For more information, visit Facts & Figures (toyota.eu) and www.toyota-europe.com .

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 3.5 million registered developers and nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

