IT Service Provider, Integris, Purchases Texas-Based CalTech to Build National Community Banking Vertical

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, IT managed service provider (MSP), Integris, announced it has purchased CalTech, a community banking focused IT MSP with offices in Texas and Kansas. This marks Integris' third acquisition in less than six months, accelerating tremendous growth for the company and its national footprint. With CalTech, Integris now has more than 20 offices in 10 states with nearly 700 employees, all offering high-end, enterprise IT services and round-the-clock security monitoring.

Integris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Iconic IT and Integris IT) (PRNewswire)

"The timing for this merger could not be better. Managed IT services are getting more complex and CalTech's reputation in the community banking space allows Integris to build on and expand best in class operations to build a national community banking practice," said Rashaad Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer of Integris.

According to Bajwa, Integris will leverage CalTech's well-established IT service delivery model for the community banking industry and use existing resources to expand it on a national stage. For community banking clients, the partnership means increased offerings in cybersecurity and business intelligence as well as new layers of regulatory advice and compliance consulting.

"We are excited about this merger for many reasons but the first being the alignment of values and reputation. With Integris, we will build a national community banking practice with top quality service, security, and premium offerings for new and existing clients," said Will Welch, Chief Executive Officer of CalTech.

The financial terms of this merger were not disclosed. Integris, backed by private equity firm Frontenac, is actively engaged and looking for additional managed service providers to be a part of the story.

About Integris:

Integris is a premium, national, managed IT services provider, dedicated to helping our customers stay one step ahead of their IT infrastructure and data safety needs. Integris offers strategic IT consulting services, hardware and software management, networking, a 24/7 service desk, on-site troubleshooting/installations, cybersecurity monitoring, backup solutions, and more. Founded in 2021 from the merger of several like-minded MSPs, Integris offers clients the power of a national network, with the personal service of a nearby, local-market MSP. With 650 employees in 10 states and counting, Integris looks forward to rapid expansion across the US. For a list of current locations, visit: www.integrisit.com .

