The Festival of Trees Sparks Christmas Spirit at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera

Residents and guests at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera enjoyed a joyful holiday celebration complete with twinkling lights, savory bites and live music at their annual Festival of Trees celebration. Market Street Viera is a Watercrest Senior Living community located in Melbourne, Fla. (PRNewswire)

Friends and family gathered to celebrate the holiday season with the residents of Market Street Viera as part of their annual Festival of Trees event. Each tree sparkled with a different theme presented by community partners Sobe Rehab, Glomar Medical, Wuesthoff Hospice, Vitas Healthcare, Powerback Rehab and the Market Street Family.

Chef Manny of Market Street Viera served savory bites and Christmas spirits as residents and guests swayed to the festive tunes of live entertainment by Oscar.

"It's in the smallest moments of celebrating the holidays that can be the most meaningful and memorable to our residents," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Market Street Viera. "We are so grateful to each and every associate, family member and community partner who collaborated to create this significant experience that brings such joy to our seniors."

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays sparks memories and instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Viera is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living. Market Street Viera was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

