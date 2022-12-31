The Christmas Spirit Shines at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A special visitor spread Christmas cheer to the residents of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast this holiday season. With a sparkle in her eye, Mrs. Claus shared warmly baked sugar cookies and hot cocoa with the memory care residents as they sang along to their favorite Christmas carols.

Residents and guests at Market Street Memory Care Residence in Palm Coast, Florida enjoyed a special visit from Mrs. Claus at their annual Festival of Trees holiday celebration. (PRNewswire)

The twinkling of lights and aromas of holiday baking filled the air as family and friends gathered to celebrate the season at Market Street Palm Coast. Thanks to the involvement of numerous community partners, the halls were adorned with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each boasting a different theme and colored ornaments for their annual Festival of Trees event.

"It was a truly magical celebration thanks to the care and support of our dedicated associates and our community partners," says Janell Dunn, Executive Director of Market Street Palm Coast.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays sparks memories and instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Palm Coast was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

