Skanska renovates healthcare facility in New York, USA, for USD 60M, about SEK 610M

Skanska renovates healthcare facility in New York, USA, for USD 60M, about SEK 610M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to renovate a healthcare facility in New York, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 60M, about SEK 610M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The project scope is a multiphase renovation that includes early enabling work, new common spaces, offices, laboratories and associated MEP upgrades.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion October 2025.

For further information please contact:

Cynthia Eng, SVP Head of USA Communications Shared Services, Skanska USA, tel +1 (917) 438 4500

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3690911/1759303.pdf 20221230 US Healthcare Facility

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska