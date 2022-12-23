BOARDWALKTECH EXTENDS AND EXPANDS CONTRACT WITH LEADING FORTUNE 50 COMPANY FOR DATA AND SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY

Continued expansion for unique Supply Chain application now moves into production license phase

CUPERTINO, CA, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK) (OTCQB:BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce it has extended and expanded its contract with a Fortune 50 California-based technology company (the "Client") to deliver additional data management, analytics and supply chain visibility solutions running on the Boardwalk Platform. This project is being rolled out in multiple, incremental phases, with today's announcement being the latest development, and future progress announcements expected in the first quarter of next year. Additional revenue from this extension starts at USD $400,000 for a combination of license revenue and services as the solutions are expanded across more users. The Company expects additional incremental revenue for recurring license and services for this client during their new fiscal (budgetary) period starting January 2023, as the client ramps this application into production.

Using the Radius Control Tower functionality running on the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform, the Client will implement a new system for managing data and supply chain information globally, including order and supplier tracking. The Client will be able to efficiently manage and align information from their suppliers, logistics providers, customers, partners, and internal systems world-wide allowing them to have better visibility, gain better insights, enhanced analytics and rapidly advance the decision-making process, resulting in improved business results.

"The Radius Control Tower solution offers a unique document centric workspace that allows professionals in the supply chain to correlate structured and unstructured data and connect the dots between supply chain events and planned activities to fulfill client demand. This offers an exciting alternative to typical data warehouse-based approaches that lead to expensive, and rigid solutions that takes years to configure

and deploy. Boardwalk's solution can accelerate the process, while providing better tracking and delivery results, resulting in higher ROI and better customer satisfaction that can lead to higher repeat sales" said Dharmesh Dadbhawala, Chief Product Officer at Boardwalktech.

"Utilizing the Boardwalk Digital Ledger platform for data management, we are delivering a new kind of supply chain solution integrating structured data with non-structured data from the source and aligning this data into a single version of the truth. By building a knowledge base and capturing process timelines, we are providing this client with a groundbreaking solution that will improve visibility, collaboration, and decision making resulting ultimately in improved business results" said Andrew T Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "This client, an industry pioneer and one of the most technologically advanced companies in the world, chose the Boardwalk Platform to help lead the next generation of supply chain and data management for their organization and we look forward to a long and successful partnership"

