Tiara Yachts Expands Luxury Express Series with Introduction of the 48 LE

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced its new addition to the Luxury Express series, the 48 LE. As the largest model in the series, the 48 LE provides all the social elements and thrilling performance of its smaller counterpart, while also supplying amenities fit for extended excursions with full glass enclosure.

The 48 LE is designed to maximize luxury with the integrated platform expansion while maintaining high-caliber functionality. With a portside terrace, a power-operated all-sport lounge module and convertible seating throughout the galley, this vessel has the capabilities of both a lavish living space and a sophisticated dining area. Below deck, two convenient heads offer added comfort while two private queen-size sleeping quarters, one of which converts to two twin-size beds, provide room for up to four adults. Adding an additional engine than that of the 43 LE, the 48 LE is paired with three Mercury® 600 V12 Verado® Engines to continue to deliver the same top-notch performance.

"We've learned a great deal from our experiences with the 43 LE and are excited to provide the next evolution of this great series," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "Every detail has been met with thoughtful consideration with this extension of the LE line, and we look forward to supplying our customers with more memorable moments on the water."

The 48 LE will debut to Tiara Yachts dealers and customers in the fall of 2023.

For more information about the new 48 LE model and to experience the virtual flythrough of the model, please visit tiarayachts.com/48-le.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .

