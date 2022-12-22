Three Le Cordon Bleu Schools Win Big at World Culinary Awards 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Australian, Canadian and French campuses of the Le Cordon Bleu Network were recognized as the best culinary training institutions in their respective regions at the 3rd annual World Culinary Awards. The Paris Campus was also named World's Best Culinary Training Institution during the awards ceremony held in Dubai on December 13th earlier this month.

"We are humbled to receive this award. It is testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to deliver our leading culinary programs," says Mark Veiga, Le Cordon Bleu Australia's Head of School.

"This win is not only for us," he said. "It also belongs to former students who have gone on to do amazing things post-graduation."

Ottawa's Executive Chef Yannick Anton sees the institute as "the guardians of French culinary techniques, preserving centuries-old practices." To him, this recognition proves that "excellence endures the ages."

"These awards represent the commitment of the teaching Chefs to transmit their passion and the best training. For 127 years now, Le Cordon Bleu Paris has been committed to excellence and we are proud of these two awards." added Chef Eric Briffard, Executive Chef, Culinary Arts Director and Head of Le Cordon Bleu Paris Institute.

The Canadian campus is built into Ottawa's historic Munross Mansion, across the river from the province of Quebec (the heart of French-Canadian culture). It houses three commercial-grade kitchens and an upscale restaurant.

Not to be outdone, the French campus's roof was transformed into an 800+ square meter vegetable garden for teaching students about growing fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers in an urban setting.

As for Le Cordon Bleu Australia, its Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane campuses all feature state-of-art facilities and offer a range of culinary arts diplomas, graduate and post graduate studies in Hospitality Management.

About Le Cordon Bleu:

Serving up culinary excellence for over 125 years, Le Cordon Bleu is The Leading Global Network of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institutes With over 30 campuses across 20 countries, we annually train more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities in the trends, techniques and new technologies of cuisine, pastry, bread-making, wine, and hotel management.

