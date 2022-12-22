NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION JOINS WITH DETROIT AUTO DEALERS ASSOCIATION FOR COURAGEOUS PERSUADERS HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST FOR TV ADS TO COMBAT IMPAIRED AND DISTRACTED DRIVING

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Road Safety Foundation is joining with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) Education Foundation for the 2023 Courageous Persuaders Scholarships.

Courageous Persuaders is a competition-based scholarship program that invites high school students nationwide to create a 30-second television commercial about the dangers of impaired or distracted driving. The commercials are targeted toward middle school-aged children. Submissions are now being accepted and the deadline is March 10th, 2023.

Winners are selected after several rounds of judging. During the first round, a panel from the DADA views the entries and identifies the top 60 contenders. Those entries are then reviewed by students in Michigan middle schools who complete questionnaires to determine the winners, to be announced at an awards ceremony on May 10th, 2023.

Winners will be aired on television including on the nationally-syndicated Teen Kids News

and via streaming video on courageouspersuaders.com. The Michigan Department of State, led by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, will also show the winning commercial in select Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) branch offices well as SOS-sponsored driver training courses.

"We are pleased to join the Detroit Auto Dealers Association for this important program that gets young people engaged in learning about safe driving," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that has, for 60 years, created and distributed free material and programs to promote safe driving behavior. The Foundation also runs Drive2Life, a national PSA contest for teens.

"Courageous Persuaders would not be possible if it were not for the gracious support from our partnering sponsors," said DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts. "Drinking and driving, and distracted driving, are national problems and having a partnership with National Road Safety Foundation has allowed us to expand our national reach and ultimately positively impact more lives."

The National Road Safety Foundation will award $2,000 grand prizes in the two categories, as well as a Video of the Year scholarship of $2,500 to an entrant from either category.

To view past winning commercials and to enter the 2023 competition, visit courageouspersuaders.com.

The Courageous Persuaders program was created in 2000 and in 2007 the DADA became the primary sponsor and administrator of the program through its DADA Education Foundation. Over 15 years, DADA Education Foundation has awarded almost $300,000 in scholarships to students across 48 states.

About the DADA Education Foundation

The mission of the DADA Education Foundation is to promote excellence in education through quality programs and leadership. In addition to the Courageous Persuaders program, the Foundation also administers Education Day at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) and the NAIAS Poster Contest.

About Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA)

The DADA was founded in 1907 by 17 local car dealers, and has grown to more than 220-member car and truck dealers who donate their time and resources to a host of community activities. Currently, the DADA members collectively employ more than 16,000 people. Many members participate in the NAIAS, LLC, which is responsible for the production of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

The most significant charitable venture of DADA is the annual NAIAS Charity Preview, which has raised more than $44 million for children's charities in southeastern Michigan since 1976. To find out more, visit www.dada.org and www.naias.com.

The National Road Safety Foundation produces free videos and teaching materials on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities, partnering nationally with youth advocacy groups including SADD and FCCLA.

