Messari Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis Publishes Theses for 2023

The sixth annual report highlights his predictions and insights for the crypto industry's year ahead.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, today announced the release of its Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis' sixth annual Messari Theses 2023. The report forecasts that 2023 will be a year for crypto to further prove its resilience and progress both on the tech and the policy side, despite the setbacks it experienced in 2022.

In addition to zooming out on the key narratives and people to watch, the report focuses on:

What remains amidst the CeFi wreckage: It's been a classic credit boom and bust, with a crypto twist. This year, many of the industry's problems stemmed from an over-reliance on unsustainable DeFi yields and synthetic trades, and poor risk management and compounding bad bets. It's time for specific individuals and projects to step up to lead us back from the brink.

2023 could be transformational in terms of permanent crypto law: In the year ahead, the industry should expect exchange oversight clarity and stablecoin regulation by law, not regulatory turf wars. There should be progress made on setting standards for disclosures and consumer protections.

Bitcoin and stablecoin infrastructure remain tremendously important: Bitcoin has proven its durability and will continue to serve as a powerful check on absolute sovereign authority. Its role as a usable currency continues to be questionable, so it's crucial to build stablecoin infrastructure (the right way) in parallel.

The significance of Ethereum and Layer 1s: The Ethereum Merge was a huge milestone for crypto , and Vitalik and the Ethereum Core team deserve major kudos. In addition to Ethereum making technical feats, as the alternative "Layer-1" ecosystems have been evolving at warp speed, we can expect them to continue to progress in the year ahead.

DeFi's headwinds are still very much real: For DeFi to progress, it's time for security and audit standards. Risk waivers. Comprehensive community disclosures. And apps that work beyond speculative teaser rates. It's time for more apps to work for everyday users, and to find use cases that make us proud.

The potential of the NFT and DeSoc space: The NFT space experienced a hangover this year after reaching euphoric highs in 2021; however, we should still be on the lookout for NFT infrastructure opportunities next year.

The hardware, infrastructure, & governance tools that will be crucial: The industry consistently strives to build crypto sustainably. Building a better Fintech 3.0 will come down to tools for hardware, wallets, browsers, secure data pipes, and new governance primitives and social contracts.

"This report reflects the amazing work our research team has done tracking the industry throughout a chaotic year, and its substance explains why my ten-year thesis on crypto remains unchanged," said Ryan Selkis, Messari's Co-founder and CEO. "Too many bad actors stole the spotlight in 2022, but there are still projects and people doing critical work to move our industry forward. It's time to refocus on those people and innovations."

For the full report, visit messari.io/crypto-theses-for-2023 .

