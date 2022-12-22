All-electric EV6 commended for combination of category-level advantages in driving dynamics, available ADAS features, all-electric range

EV6 sets the benchmark for electric vehicles as inaugural segment award winner

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the all-electric Kia EV6 was named "Best EV of 2022" by the editorial team of The Drive in the publication's inaugural awards distribution. Editors from The Drive noted that the combination of the EV6's styling, driving dynamics, occupant comfort, and all-electric range helped it stand out in the electric-vehicle segment.

All-electric Kia EV6 wins “Best EV of 2022” from The Drive. (PRNewswire)

"The all-electric EV6 delivers on the matters that make an EV rise to the top of the class, such as a starting MSRP under $50,0001, an EPA estimated range of 310 miles of all electric range2 in its Wind and GT-Line RWD trims3, as well as numerous other characteristics that make it desirable to own," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America.

The EV6 was selected from among the top-ranked electric vehicles as determined by the editors of The Drive in their last 12 months of vehicle evaluations.

"Our team has been consistently and extremely impressed with the Kia EV6—the level of thought and care that went into crafting a more approachable and affordable electric vehicle is obvious. It's got head-turning design, a usable range, excellent performance and handling, and a great suite of advanced driver assistance features," said Kyle Cheromcha, editor-in-chief, The Drive. "And to have all of that protected by an exceptional factory limited warranty—this is the kind of car that actually gets people to switch to an EV, instead of merely considering it."

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 19,000 EV6 models have been sold at Kia retailers in all 50 states. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, an available onboard power generator4, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems5, a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the vehicle's coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

