CC Wellness Acquires Wellness Brand Shibari

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Wellness , a recognized leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and top-tier pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products, has acquired one of the top-selling lubricant labels on Amazon, the premier brand Shibari . Details of the deal were not disclosed.

CC Wellness is a Santa Clarita, California-based personal care and intimate wellness company dedicated to improving lives. (PRNewswire)

Co-Founder and Managing Partner Marek J. Olszewski of Catalus Capital , a multi-strategy private equity firm — of which CC Wellness is a core investment — stated, "This transaction broadens the footprint of CC Wellness as a leading wellness innovator, advancing its goals to expand market opportunity and grow market share. This add-on acquisition is an excellent example of the impressive achievements of the world-class team at CC Wellness."

He noted that Catalus Capital invests in established U.S. businesses with significant growth potential.

"Shibari will join our portfolio of creatively disruptive, consumer-facing wellness and personal care brands," CC Wellness CMO Mimi Anderson said. "Shibari possesses solid brand equity, is well-positioned in retail, and has great potential for deeper product repurchase behavior."

Anderson said that CC Wellness has its own consumer brands — #LubeLife , JO , and Muse Health — separate from its flourishing Make Waves white label business.

Noting that CC Wellness has purchased the liquid product line of the Shibari brand, not its toys segment, Anderson added, "We're bringing the Shibari brand in-house and will redesign its presence to build out its storytelling in e-commerce and specialty retail."

As with all CC Wellness products, Shibari formulas will be manufactured by CC Wellness in its Santa Clarita, California-based FDA-licensed and ISO 13485-certified facility.

A major category differentiator for CC Wellness is the creation of FDA 510(k) cleared formulas. CC Wellness holds 24 personal lubricant FDA 510(k) certifications — the most of any white label manufacturer and second only to CPG giant Reckitt — an incredible record when you consider the comparative size of CC Wellness to Reckitt.

FDA 510(k) certification means the FDA agrees with the manufacturer that their medical device is safe and effective.

Beyond strict raw materials testing and quality manufacturing processes that go above industry standards of batch control, CC Wellness recognizes the importance of improving lifestyles by sourcing and using U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade and USDA organic ingredients.

"We are motivated by a focus on shame-free intimate wellness as an important pillar of overall health," Anderson said, "and that means using only the safest ingredients possible."

Shibari is currently priced at $9.99 per eight ounces.

About CC Wellness

Founded in 2003, CC Wellness is a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are recognized as a market leader within the category given our unrivaled technical expertise and portfolio of innovative, disruptive and high-quality brands. A leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and ISO-certified manufacturing, we pride ourselves on going beyond industry standards for quality and safety and use only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients. Due to our strict testing and validation manufacturing procedures, we have never had a recall. Our two divisions:

Consumer intimate wellness and personal care brands include , the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon, include #LubeLife the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant brand on Amazon, JO the #1 sexual wellness brand in U.S. specialty retail, and Muse Health hand sanitizers.

Make WAVES white label service provides turnkey and white label formula development to partners across FDM (food/drug/mass) retail, specialty retail, and e-Commerce channels. provides turnkey and white label formula development to partners across FDM (food/drug/mass) retail, specialty retail, and e-Commerce channels.

Shibari (PRNewswire)

