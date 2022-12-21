California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 120 new toys and gifts donated by the credit union, its employees, and members.

California Credit Union volunteers distribute gifts to Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club families and community members during the organization’s annual holiday event. The credit union provided over 120 new toys donated by the credit union, its employees and members during a branch drive. (PRNewswire)

The toys were distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club holiday celebration on December 20th, with more than 1,500 holiday gifts given to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. Credit union volunteers also were on hand to help organize and distribute gifts for the kids.

"We are honored to support the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in making the holidays a special, joy-filled time for so many families across our communities," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We were overwhelmed with the generosity of our members, community, and credit union team in donating to our toy drive – and the caring and excitement they shared with us to spread the spirit of giving during this holiday season."

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Credit Union