Honda Releases 2022 North American Environmental Report

CO 2 e emissions from Honda manufacturing operations declined by nearly 30%

Honda Supplier Green Excellence Program contributes to carbon neutrality goal

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation providing $2 million in grants to support environmental education and conservation initiatives across the U.S.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today released environmental impact data for its North American operations covering the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY 2022). This marks the 18th consecutive year that Honda has issued its North American Environmental Report, outlining the company's environmental sustainability performance across its products and operations.

Honda is working toward its goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its "Triple Zero" approach, including achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circularity (100% use of sustainable materials).

Resource circularity will play a key role in Honda's efforts to achieve zero environmental impact. The company aims to create a closed loop, circular economy that maximizes the useful life of materials in Honda products. By developing recovery systems to recapture materials of its products when they reach end-of-life, Honda can reuse, refurbish, repurpose and recycle them into new products and foster Honda's circular economy.

2022 North American Environmental Highlights

The following data covers greenhouse gas emissions and waste management.

All Honda manufacturing plants in North America are nearly zero-waste-to-landfill, and these plants are also recycling 92% of the waste from their respective facilities.

Also, 99% of the waste from Honda's 12 U.S. parts warehousing and distribution centers was recycled.

Honda reduced its overall CO 2 e emissions from manufacturing operations by 29.5%, due in part to Honda's Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Boiling Springs Wind Farm in Oklahoma and lower vehicle production at Honda facilities.

Additional information on Honda's environmental initiatives in the region can be found on the Honda Corporate Social Responsibility website. Information on Honda's global environmental performance can be found in the Honda Motor Co. Sustainability Report.

Honda Supplier Green Excellence Program

More than 500 Honda suppliers across North America report their CO 2 emissions to Honda and continually work to reduce their carbon footprint. Established in 2019, the Honda Supplier Green Excellence Program aims to reduce and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions throughout Honda's value chain, helping contribute to the company's carbon neutrality goal.

Through the program, Honda suppliers use Manufacture 2030's energy management system to track key environmental data, including CO 2 emissions, and identify new reduction opportunities. Honda also helps its suppliers develop corporate energy goals and reduce energy costs.

Honda and Honda USA Foundation Environment Pillar Grants

In spring 2022, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation awarded $2 million in grant funding to 49 organizations in support of environmental education and conservation initiatives. The grants are advancing a variety of programs in communities across the U.S., including ocean science education, outdoor environmental learning experiences, sustainability and community recycling programs. To learn more about the 2022 Honda and Honda USA Foundation Environment Pillar Grants, visit https://csr.honda.com/longform-content/environmental-impact/.

Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is committed to addressing global environmental and energy issues by striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. To reduce CO 2 emissions even further, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

Honda also is working to reduce the environmental impact of its business operations. To slash CO 2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations, Honda has entered into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power seeking to cover more than 60% of the electricity that Honda uses in North America. This enables the company to fully offset the remaining carbon intensive grid-supplied electricity used in its Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama automobile manufacturing operations. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

