Graybar Announces Leadership Changes for 2023

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced several leadership changes designed to support the company's long-term strategy for growth and transformation.

Tom Twitty has been named Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Management effective April 1, 2023 . Twitty currently serves as District Vice President in the company's Richmond district. In his new role, he will lead Graybar's strategies for delivering an exceptional customer experience and supporting profitable growth through the company's operational platform, service capabilities and logistics network.

David Bender has been named Regional Vice President, with responsibility for the company's Minneapolis , St. Louis , Dallas , Seattle , Southwest and California districts. Bender currently serves as Vice President - Business Performance and will move into his new role on January 1, 2023 .

Brian Delaney has been named Vice President - Subsidiaries, with responsibility for Graybar's U.S.-based subsidiaries, also effective January 1, 2023 . Delaney currently serves as Vice President - Marketing and Strategic Planning.

"Graybar continues to make strategic investments in acquisitions, technology and supply chain capabilities, all of which are designed to position the company for many more years of success," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Tom, David and Brian are proven leaders who will translate these investments into positive results for the company and those we serve. We congratulate them and wish them success in their new roles."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

