InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Diapering Product (LJD-204)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to store and transport diapering supplies with a diaper," said an inventor, from Laurelton, N.Y., "so I invented the JU JU. My design eliminates the need to search for diapering supplies when changing a baby."

The patent-pending invention ensures that necessary diapering products are available when changing a baby. In doing so, it offers an alternative to transporting a heavy diaper bag. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could simplify the diaper changing process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and dispose so it is ideal for busy parents, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

