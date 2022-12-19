CARINGKIND ANNOUNCES THAT TIM WALSH, MANAGING PARTNER IN AUDIT OPERATIONS, KPMG TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, announced today that Tim Walsh, Managing Partner in Audit Operations for KPMG, will be joining the organization's Board of Directors.

Tim Walsh has more than 30 years of experience serving some of KPMG's largest audit clients in the consumer products, retail, industrial manufacturing, and media/advertising industries. He specializes in serving publicly listed companies. As National Managing Partner, Tim is responsible for leading the operations of KPMG's Audit practice in the United States.

Tim has also been the leader of KPMG's cross-functional consumer products and retail industry practice in New York, and he launched the firm's venture capital practice in New York City.

Tim has an MBA, from Columbia University, New York; BS, from the University of Scranton, Scranton PA (1992) and is a CPA, in New York and Rhode Island. Tim resides in New York City and Providence, Rhode Island with his husband Jeff and their two yellow labs, Murray and Eli.

"I am excited to work with Tim and to leverage his knowledge and support of the workforce to benefit those we serve," said Eleanora Tornatore, CEO of CaringKind. "Many of the caregivers who CaringKind supports are employees of companies – and these caregivers often have little to no support. Tim's understanding of those who work in companies will help CaringKind to offer these heroic working caregivers key insights and support they need to manage successful careers while they care for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia. Tim is a leader in this space and brings a skillset to CaringKind we haven't had before and do really need," she added.

"I am joining CaringKind based on the incredible support provided to individuals and families affected by dementia," said Tim Walsh. "The compassion and dedication of those involved with CaringKind is simply exceptional and an organization I'd like to provide my time and resources to support. I look forward to many years contributing as a Board Member," he added.

CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementias, with others who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promotes mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2021, CaringKind has answered 6,100 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, supported 31,500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 83 different support groups facilitated by a trained leader both virtually and in person.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

