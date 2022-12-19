AZAZIE HOSTS FIRST INFLUENCER & CELEBRITY EVENT IN LA

This is the first of many VIP events for Azazie

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, hosted their first-ever VIP Influencer and celebrity event in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 17 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, an annual college football game at Sofi Stadium. Azazie hosted a suite for college celebrity fashionistas and influencers decked out in Azazie apparel showing you can still be glam on game day.

Guests included Nickelodeon star and USC student, Kyla Drew, who wore Azazie's Clue in To Chic Black Two- Piece Blazer Set ($52) and fellow Trojan and Disney star Nina Lu, who styled Azazie's Wondrous Romance Brown Long Sleeve Midi Dress ($39).

This is the first of many future VIP events that Azazie will be hosting. Follow Azazie on Instagram to see photos from their exclusive events.

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

