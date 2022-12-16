New York Institute of Technology Expands Partnership with Everspring to Launch Two New Master's Programs

Everspring to provide full-service integrated marketing, student success support and faculty resources to ensure strong student outcomes for New York Tech's College of Engineering and Computer Sciences Data Science, M.S. and Computer Science, M.S. programs.

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build, expand or augment their online capabilities, announces an expansion of its partnership with New York Institute of Technology. The expanded partnership will include two new online graduate degree programs in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences: an M.S. in Data Science and an M.S. in Computer Science.

The expansion builds on the successful partnership launched in 2020 when Everspring supported the rapid development of high-quality fundamental courses for New York Tech's incoming undergraduate students. That engagement relied on Everspring's CourseBuilder software product, a self-service digital platform that enables colleges and universities to quickly create high-quality online courses at scale. Everspring also performed in-depth market research to identify areas for future program growth that best reflect New York Tech's areas of expertise while meeting emerging prospective student and employment market demand. In 2022, the initial partnership expanded to include marketing support services as well.

"This expansion is a result of the market research and portfolio planning work we partnered on with Everspring to explore New York Tech's growth opportunities," said Interim Provost Jerry Balentine, D.O., executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We are very excited to apply the insights we gathered to expand access to our programs and attract the next generation of leaders to these in-demand fields."

The addition of two new online graduate degree programs in Data Science and Computer Science will expand the university's portfolio of online graduate degrees and certificate programs that provide students with an understanding of the methods and systems related to their professional focus in the computing sciences. Courses will be offered to students starting in September 2023.

"We are excited to partner with Everspring to add these high-demand programs to our portfolio and to leverage their expertise to tap into our teaching strengths in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences," said Babak Beheshti, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences.

As a specialized higher education marketing and academic solutions provider, Everspring provides a full range of services to build high-quality online and hybrid programs and attract students. Everspring's full-suite of integrated services enable universities to cultivate awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth for their programs include: market research brand development, performance marketing, integrated marketing communications, lead generation, enrollment management services, program design to help guide portfolio planning with in-depth data analytics and market insights, instructional design, course development and expert faculty support to ensure strong student outcomes and attain top rankings.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with New York Tech to include these two new online graduate programs," said Beth Hollenberg, chief executive officer and co-founder of Everspring. "Student demand for data science and computer science degrees is growing at a supercharged pace, and this is an ideal time to bring these programs to market with dynamic and engaging courses that reflect the depth of New York Tech's expertise."

About New York Institute of Technology

New York Institute of Technology's six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability. A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education founded in 1955, it welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world.

The university's student-centered approach, academic support programs, generous scholarships, and career-oriented programs support its mission to provide all qualified students access to opportunity. Caring, expert faculty and staff provide an outcomes-focused, technology-infused student experience and support research and scholarship that benefit the larger world. More than 112,000 alumni are part of an engaged network of physicians, architects, scientists, engineers, business leaders, digital artists, and healthcare professionals. Together, the university's community of doers, makers, healers, and innovators empowers graduates to change the world, solve 21st-century challenges, and reinvent the future.

For more information, visit nyit.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

