Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

Multi-instance Solution, Panorama, Allows Customized Training at Scale for Customers, Partners, and Resellers

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training" category.

This year's submission, "Scalable Sub-License Management Using a Multi-Tenant Solution," focused on Thought Industries multi-tenant solution, Panorama . Panorama empowers businesses to scale their learning to a vast array of partners, resellers, and other external customers from a single platform. Its powerful Delegated Administration reporting functionality also allows business owners to measure success across all their instances from a single, simple interface.

This is Thought Industries sixth consecutive recognition by the Brandon Hall Group, signifying a track record of strong performance and excellence in technology. In 2021, Thought Industries won a gold award in the same category for its Reporting Hub , demonstrating the exceptional power of the entire Thought Industries platform.

ZoomInfo , a Thought Industries client using more than 30,000 Panorama instances to scale its customer training, has achieved many impressive business results with the feature, including:

108% growth in product adoption for customers completing a course

15% increase in renewals for customers with at least one user completing a course

5-10% uplift in upsells for customers engaged in learning

"Our customers use our Panorama multi-tenant solution every day to scale their learning businesses; provide custom experiences to their customers, partners, and resellers; and generate the insights they need to continually improve and grow their businesses," said Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "We are incredibly excited and humbled to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for excellence in technology for a sixth year in a row, and look forward to more innovation in 2023."

"From our research, we know that external training has become a key business driver for many of our members," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head. "Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring organizations have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Winners of our Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 31-February 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

Find the full list of winners on the Brandon Hall Group website .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

