Military Families & the Holidays: Cohen Veterans Network Highlights Unique Circumstances of Military Life and Provides Strategies to Combat Holiday Stress

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time for family, friends, and festivities. But for those within the military community there can be added challenges due to deployments, missions, trainings, permanent change of station (PCS) moves, and other unique circumstances associated with military life. This December, in support of military families everywhere, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is highlighting the creative ways military families celebrate the season and sharing tips to combat holiday stress.

Currently, there are over 1.3 million active duty service members, and 1.5 million military family members -- with some 150,000 service members deployed around the world, separated from their families. Each year over 400,000 service members and their families make a permanent change of station, in which they relocate to a new duty station, leaving many military families far from their loved ones.

"As we mark the holidays, we must remember the tremendous sacrifices that our service members and their families make," says Cohen Veterans Network President and CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "In the spirit of the season, there are several ways we can express gratitude and show support for those who serve, such as, including military families in holiday celebrations, sharing words of appreciation, or giving back to organizations that support military families."

On social media, CVN is highlighting traditions that military families have developed over the years to mark the holiday season. They include everything from a fun family-friendly prank to creating sentimental keepsakes. The network is sharing these stories as creative ideas to inspire other military families to make the most of the holidays. Veterans, service members and military family members are encouraged to join in on the conversation and share their own traditions using #MilitaryFamilyHolidays.

The network is additionally providing tips to manage holiday stress. "Now is as critical a time as ever for us to do all that we can in support of military families' mental health and well-being," says Hassan. "Let's show them the warmth, appreciation and support they deserve this holiday season. It can make all the difference in the world."

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 46,000 clients. The network provides high-quality, accessible mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military family members through its 23 Cohen Clinics across the country. Treatment is available for a wide variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

