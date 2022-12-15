Leading Cybersecurity Solutions Provider, AccountabilIT, Among First US Microsoft Partners to Earn Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization

Recognized for Technical Capabilities to Deliver Specialized Security Services

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountabilIT (AIT), a leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider, has been awarded Microsoft's Advanced Specialization in Threat Protection through the Microsoft Partner Network program. With this award, Microsoft recognizes that AccountabilIT has proven experience implementing comprehensive protection across customers' Microsoft Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewswire)

This is AIT's second Microsoft Advanced Specialization earned this year; in May AIT became one of the first 23 Microsoft Partners to earn the Cloud Security Advanced Specialization. Out of approximately 100,000 Microsoft Partners in the US, AccountabilIT is among the first 75 to attain the Threat Protection specialization and one of fewer than 40 Partners to achieve both.

To earn this advanced specialization, Microsoft Partners must distinguish their organization by attaining a Microsoft Solutions Partner designation and fulfilling requirements that include meeting performance criteria, passing exams and certifications, and obtaining validated customer references.

"The most unique feature of our comprehensive threat protection offering is that it takes a stack of very sophisticated Microsoft security tools and integrates them into one simple solution which scales to customers' environments" said Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO of AccountabilIT.

"Our partnership with Microsoft allows AIT to bring enterprise-level cybersecurity to empower any sized business with a 'right-sized' budget."

As a leading MSSP, identified in the top 250 MSSPs worldwide for the past six consecutive years, AccountabilIT has quickly adapted to providing secure solutions for the new world of remote and hybrid work. AccountabilIT leads customers through their cloud journey sensibly and securely.

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel, the first-ever born-in-the-cloud SIEM security tool. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

Contact

Claire Spahr

Marketing Coordinator

Claire.spahr@accountabilit.com

(720) 235-8924

