InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable & Effective Face Mask (BEC-232)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved mask to limit exposure to unpleasant breath smells," said an inventor, from Dedham, Mass., "so I invented the FRESH BREATH MASK. My design would ensure that air inhaled through the nose is free from the stale or unpleasant smells exhaled from the mouth."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask that is more comfortable and effective to wear. In doing so, it prevents stale exhaled air from entering the nose. It also offers a tighter seal at the sides of the mask. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

