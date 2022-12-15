Interconnection Pioneer Hunter Newby Joins DataVerge's Board of Directors

Newby to support DataVerge's growing ecosystem of carrier and network providers in the Brooklyn region

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge , owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn and a trusted partner to carriers, network operators and enterprise IT in the NYC region, today announced the appointment of interconnection pioneer Hunter Newby to its Board of Directors. As one of the preeminent network infrastructure experts, operators and investors, Newby brings extensive experience and proven track record of innovations, developing carrier-neutral Meet-Me Rooms, carrier hotels and data centers in the United States. Perhaps best known for leading Telx through tremendous growth and managing its acquisition by GI partners as Telx' Chief Strategy Officer, with Telx ultimately being acquired by Digital Realty for $1.886 billion , Newby will work closely with the DataVerge management team to continue the company's expansion of its growing connectivity ecosystem .

DataVerge (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to join the DataVerge team in charting what's next in connectivity for the Brooklyn region, which has remained one of the most underserved network infrastructure markets. DataVerge offers the most unique combination of value for carriers and network providers - direct access to dark fiber, state-of-the-art Meet-Me Room and connections to hundreds of enterprise customers across Industry City," states Hunter Newby.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hunter to our board - and are grateful for his recognition of the innovations DataVerge has brought to Brooklyn over the last 10 years," said Ray Sidler, CEO and co-founder of DataVerge. "With him on board, we look forward to making further forays into our growing network operations and accelerating our carrier-rich ecosystem."

With direct access to dark fiber, metro and long haul transport providers, DataVerge offers an unbeatable interconnection advantage. Its carrier-neutral position makes DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn - NYC's most populous borough .

Located in the heart of Brooklyn at Industry City, the largest connected complex in the US, DataVerge's flagship facility is servicing hundreds of enterprises and is the home for over 30 global carriers, network operators, ISPs and CDNs. The facility also offers customer's access to cloud onramp networks to the world's leading cloud service providers (CSPs) including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google cloud and more.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connection to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

Hunter Newby headshot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataVerge