Digi-Key Electronics Debuts Farm Different Season 2 Video Series

New season covers sustainability and waste reduction for a changing planet

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is debuting a new season of its "Farm Different" video series that highlights the role of automation and control technologies in sustainable farming and food distribution practices.

Digi-Key debuts Season 2 of its Farm Different video series with YAGEO Group and STMicroelectronics. (PRNewswire)

Season 2 of the three-episode series, sponsored by YAGEO Group and STMicroelectronics, will highlight connectivity from farm to table, and include interviews with agricultural industry experts on automation, labor issues, advanced sensors, resource management and asset tracking.

"When moving toward sustainable agricultural practices and greater efficiency in food production, connectivity is crucial," said Josh Mickolio, supplier business development manager for wireless at Digi-Key. "We're excited to showcase how technologies like advanced sensors and automated systems are allowing for more sustainable and less wasteful options for food production across the entire chain from farm to table."

"The future of farming is dependent on big data, and KEMET is honored to work with some of the world's most innovative designers to collect, process, analyze, and act upon large amounts of sensing data to make farming form efficient, targeted, and sustainable," said Scott Carson, vice president, product management & central planning at the YAGEO Group. "The KEMET KONNEKT™ high density packaging technology is one example of how we are working to support the transformation of farming technology to ensure a brighter future for our planet."

"Sustainability has been central to ST's business model and culture for the last 25 years," said Edoardo Gallizio, director of product marketing at ST. "Our strategy drives our investments and roadmap decisions and shows how our products today can enable smart and precise agriculture solutions that embody ST's vision to contribute to long-term sustainable and profitable growth for society."

The first of three videos in the series, "Automating a Withering Workforce," is now live on Digi-Key's website, and looks at how the growing shortage of farmers around the world has created the need for automated solutions to step in and fill the gap.

The second video, entitled "From Farm to Table," will highlight technologies that can better monitor food through the supply chain to prevent excess waste; and the third video, "The Sustainable Future of Farming," will cover new innovations in agricultural technology that maximize efficiency.

To learn more about the video series, sustainable production and how Digi-Key is supporting the rapidly changing agricultural sector, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About YAGEO Group

YAGEO Group, the world's top three passive component supplier, includes the industry's top brands: YAGEO, KEMET and PULSE. With 45,000 employees worldwide and a global footprint in 25 countries, its technologies enable the world of electronics. It offers worldwide production and sales capabilities designed to meet the diverse requirements of customers and a full range of end-market segments. With one-stop-shopping and a complete offering of chip resistors, capacitors, circuit protection devices, magnetics, antennas, sensors, and actuators, its vision is to provide "innovative service around the world." Its mission is "empowering the future with innovative component solutions." Additional information can be found at https://www.yageo.com/en/Home.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable

world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.





Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics