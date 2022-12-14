Zimmer Biomet to Present at Goldman Sachs CEOs Unscripted Conference and 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of its Executive Management Team are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:25 a.m. ET and at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcasts will be archived for replay following the conferences.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

