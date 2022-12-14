Shentel Announces Fiber-to-the-Home Upgrade in Radford, VA

New network will bring Multi-Gig symmetrical internet speeds to the City of Radford

EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced that they will upgrade their current network in Radford, Virginia with next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services. Shentel will fully fund the multimillion-dollar construction project that will bring symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds to Radford residents and businesses.

"It has been a priority to enhance the quality and availability of internet service in Radford over the last several years and we could not be more pleased that Shentel is improving and growing their network here," said Radford Mayor David Horton. "We look forward to this significant development for the good of the community."

"We are pleased with the investment Shentel is making in the City of Radford and the overall upgrade in broadband service reliability, availability and speed," added City Manager David Ridpath.

Construction will begin in the second half of 2023, bringing a future-proof fiber-to-the-home network to the vast majority of homes and businesses throughout the City by the end of 2024. Fiber enables multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds. Using Shentel's 8,000-mile regional fiber network, Shentel can ensure high speeds, low latency, and increased reliability.

"Shentel's fiber business has been growing exponentially over the last couple of years and we are proud to continue this growth in our existing markets as well," said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. "Radford has been a fantastic partner over the last 12 years since we first offered service in the City. We hope this significant investment will help drive further economic development in the City and surrounding area."

Fiber provides a reliable, high-bandwidth connection that can handle multiple devices within a home or business without buffering while streaming, gaming or video conferencing. Optional Wall-to-Wall WiFi is available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business.

Radford residents will receive communication by mail approximately 30 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

